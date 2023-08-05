First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy, warmer and more humid

Marty Bass has your Saturday First Alert weather forecast

BALTIMORE--Today will feature a mix of clouds and sun, with no rain in the forecast. The weather headline will be warmer, and more humid. Our forecast high is 88 degrees, but the heat index will be in the low 90's. A noticeable increase in humidity is the reason.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, and a bit muggy with a low of 68 degrees.

Tomorrow will be very much like today but without areas of dense morning fog. The forecast high will again be 88 degrees, with a humid feel but no rain in the outlook.

Our next chance of rain, and thunderstorms, will be Monday afternoon and evening. There is some concern about severe weather. The day's high will be in the low 90's with the heat index in the mid 90's. Behind those, possible, storms Tuesday's high will be a less humid 88 degrees.