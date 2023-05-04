Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy, milder

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Today will be much calmer than any day this week has been. 

It will be a bit milder today than the past two days, and sunnier. But we still keep a chance of showers in the forecast. 

Any shower will be brief and passing, but nonetheless there is a chance as we move through this day. 

We are forecasting partyl cloudy skies with a high of 61 degrees. 

Tonight will be partly cloudy and 44, but a big change is on the way.

For the week's end, and weekend, skies will be bright, and temperatures will start to rise. 

Tomorrow's temps will be in the mid 60s, nearing 70 on Saturday - and even milder, than warmer to end the weekend and start next week.

Temps Monday will be right near 80.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 5:29 AM

