First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy, milder Thursday

BALTIMORE — Today will be much calmer than any day this week has been.

It will be a bit more mild and sunny today in comparison to the past two days, but we still have a chance of showers in the forecast.

Any rain will be brief and passing, but nonetheless there is a chance as we move through this day.

We are forecasting partly cloudy skies with a high of 61 degrees.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and 44, but a big change is on the way.

For the remainder of the week, and the weekend, skies will be bright, and temperatures will begin to rise.

Tomorrow's temps will be in the mid 60s, nearing 70 on Saturday. We will see a more mild than warm end to the weekend.

Temps Monday will be right near 80.