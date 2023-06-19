First Alert Forecast: Near 90 Monday with building humidity

BALTIMORE -- The heat is on Monday. Not only will it be hotter, but the air will be turning more muggy.

Temperatures will soar to near 90 Monday with noticeably higher humidity.

Air quality alerts are in effect for Code Orange air pollution Monday across the state of Maryland. We are expecting high levels of ground-level ozone with the increased heat and humidity along with higher-than-average ground-level pollution trapped near the ground. If you suffer from asthma or other respiratory conditions, please limit time outdoors. You'll also notice the sky is quite hazy Monday.

Monday afternoon temperatures near 90 will feel more like the lower 90s with the building humidity.

Please stay hydrated and look after your pets to make sure they're keeping cool, too. While there could be a stray shower, most of the area stays dry through Tuesday.

Temperatures won't be as hot Tuesday through Thursday, but humidity levels will soar to their highest levels this season. Expect really sticky and uncomfortable air as dew points surge into the 70s.

Along with the higher humidity will come an increasing chance of showers.

An area of low pressure that is 'cut off' from the jet stream will meander toward the east coast. There still is some uncertainty with how far north this storm system tracks. The farther north it tracks, the better chance we have of some much-needed rainfall.

Right now, there is at least a chance of some showers Wednesday and Thursday. Please check back to future forecasts for any adjustments to the timing and location of this potential rainfall.