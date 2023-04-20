First Alert Forecast: Much needed showers on the way

BALTIMORE -- Mild and clear for the next several hours of your Thursday.

Startup temps are in the 50s this morning with mild southeast winds.

Mild this AM with warmth on the way for both your Thursday and Friday #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/GGUwIw5pJi — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) April 20, 2023

Not much change in the forecast except a little more sunshine around the 6am timeframe.

Highs are expected in the upper 70s with a few meandering clouds by afternoon.

Friday, we could see temperatures get close to a record, so a close watch of temps is in our near future. The 80s return for your late Friday afternoon.

By the weekend, we will see more rain enter into our forecast... but it is much needed rain at this point. Portions of the state have already entered into a drought.

Sunshine and the 60s will circle back for next weeks forecast.