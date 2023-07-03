First Alert Forecast: Monday brings more storm chances to Maryland

BALTIMORE-- Monday is looking extremely muggy and you will feel it as soon as you walk out the door this AM!

Temperatures in the 70s with little air movement makes for an uncomfortable morning.

Highs today climb into lower 90s with heat indices making it feel closer to the triple digits.

Expect partial sunshine through mid-afternoon.

Mother Nature must ne a fan of Britney...

Another chance at showers and strong storms this afternoon/evening. Be weather aware today! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/P6Qlnehl9d — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) July 3, 2023

We have another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon and evening. The coverage and severity of the thunderstorms will depend on how much sunshine we receive. The more sun we get earlier in the day, the better chance we have of widespread strong to severe storms. Any of the thunderstorms may contain damaging winds, hail, intense lightning, and downpours. Stay weather aware Monday afternoon and evening.

Tonight, lows return to the 70s with warm and muggy conditions spilling over into Tuesday.

Independence Day is looking nicer with only a few spotty chances for showers- but plenty of summertime heat!