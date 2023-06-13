First Alert Forecast: Mixed weather throughout the workweek

BALTIMORE -- Drying up and clearing out!

Finally we get a bit more of a 'normal' forecast with highs returning towards average.

Winds still hailing from the the west, we will see a persistent breeze throughout your Tuesday.

Highs are expected in the middle to upper 70s and into the lower 80s for the afternoon today.

Clear skies will last through the day but clouds will begin as we turn towards evening.

Rain chances return late tonight but most of the rain will hold off until Wednesday.

The 80s are expected throughout the workweek with off/on rain and storm chances.

Temperatures will return closer to average or even a little below over the next 6-10 days.