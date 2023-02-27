First Alert Forecast: Sunny start turns gray, rainy

BALTIMORE -- After a sunny start to your Monday, by this afternoon and evening it will become gray and damp.

Today you need to take an umbrella out the door with you as we do have a very good chance of rain this afternoon, continuing though tonight and into tomorrow morning. It is a big warm front dragging that rain in.

Our high will be near 50°, and tonight's low will be a bit above 40°.

Behind this rain, with clearing tomorrow, the high will move into the mid 50's. The mid 50's remain as our high through mid-week, then we see the thermometer rise to the mid 60's on Thursday. And that will be our next chance of rain.

Stay with WJZ's First Alert Weather Team for your updated forecast.