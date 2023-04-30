First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms possible Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Sunday is looking like a bit of a wash overall due to the amount of rain expected throughout the day.

Mild and muggy with temps hovering in the 50s and even 60s. Don't expect a lot of movement in these numbers for daytime highs today.

A light jacket - rain jacket combo is probably your best fashion choice if you're running out. Showers have already moved in and we expect rounds of heavy precipitation throughout the day.

Highs will round out in the 60s for highs, but dependent on rain, we could see that number struggle.

The heaviest rain is expected pushing past 10 AM and continue through 5 PM.

We will see temperatures in the 50s and 60s for highs over the next 7 days with rain chances lingering.