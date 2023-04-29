First Alert Forecast: Another wet Saturday ahead

BALTIMORE -- Showers continue this morning and through the rest of your Saturday. The best term for it at the moment is 'persistent' and at times it will turn to heavier showers.

Saturday is not the only day on the docket for rain, unfortunately, this looks to stick around through the end of the month.

April will end with green on radar and temperatures hovering below average.

This morning temps are cooler and in the 40s and 50s across the state.

Without much sun or help from the winds, we will not see a big increase in the temperature department. Today, or the next several days.

Highs are expected in the 60s with showers.

Tonight, lows dip back into the 40s and 50s with showers continuing.

There will be portions of your Saturday where we showers come to a stop, but the will pick back up.

Sunday, looks just as wet with even more rain in store.

Showers will continue off and on for your Saturday, but stay light in nature.

Rain is possible throughout next week #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/2gKQP1xVhf — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) April 29, 2023

We will see rain continue through the majority of next week.