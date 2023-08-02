Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Last day of lovely weather

BALTIMORE-- Another stunner of a morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the state.

Wednesday off to a beautiful, crisp start with sunshine well on its way.

Temperatures will begin to warm up by late morning with the middle 70s expected.

Highs for today range in the lower to middle 80s once again.

Clear skies will carry us into the evening with lows in the 60s.

Thursday will start off lovely and actually be quite nice throughout the dayside, but rain chances do return.

Friday is the bigger shock to the system with a few thunderstorms possible and temperatures back on the rise.

