First Alert Forecast: Humid with a few showers

BALTIMORE-- A few clouds this morning paired with blue sunny skies.

Temperatures will hover just below average for the afternoon hours of your day.

Humidity, from start to finish for your Sunday, will be present.

Clouds will build for late afternoon bringing with it a few spotty chances for showers.

Highs are expected in the middle to upper 80s.

Showers chances continue for the evening and spill over into Monday.

Lows tonight remain muggy and in the 70s.

Monday will bring an abrupt end to our favorable weather with the threat for storms moving in.

From the very start of the day, showers and storms will roll in from west to east across the state. This may impact that morning commute to work.

The unsettled forecast continues for the afternoon hours of Monday- so be weather aware.

Rain and wind damage will be our primary concerns as these storms roll through.

Highs for Monday are expected in the lower 90s.