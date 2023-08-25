First Alert Forecast: Hot, humid and stormy

BALTIMORE -- Hot, humid and stormy Friday. One round of storms early has weakened as it's moved east over the mountains. Showers and t-storms by lunchtime, then conditions calm for a period. By late afternoon, a second round fires up... and any breaks of sun will fuel the storms. We are in a "Marginal Risk" (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. Brief downpours, gusty winds and hail are our main threats. Keep an eye to the sky from mid afternoon through just after sundown.

Temps cool heading into the weekend. Sunday is the more stellar of the weekend days.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 7 mph.