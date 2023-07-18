First Alert Forecast: Hot Humid and Hazy for your Tuesday

BALTIMORE-- The majority of the state is under a CODE ORANGE for air quality Tuesday.

Code Orange for your Tuesday- Unhealthy air paired with heat and humidity will make for an uncomfortable day! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/y7o6W9BzGx — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) July 18, 2023

Starting off in the lower 70s with a mild south wind will keep things humid over the next several hours.

Hot and hazy again this afternoon with temperatures and heat indices continuing to climb.

With sunshine in full force and not much to stop it, until the afternoon where a few storms may pop up.

Highs today are expected in the 90s.

Thunderstorm activity will be scattered in nature and will likely dissipate by evening.

Tonight, lows return to the 70s.

Wednesday, we will see more rain return to our forecast with the 80s and 90s persisting.

Expect humidity to return along with the unsettled pattern this week.