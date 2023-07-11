First Alert Forecast: Hot but comfortable

BALTIMORE -- A hot but seasonably comfortable Tuesday. Dew points and humidity levels are low, even though temperatures are topping out near 90°. There is also "CODE ORANGE" Air Quality Alert for Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County today.

We'll remain dry and mostly sunny through Wednesday. A wind shift will usher in our next weather pattern.

Moving into Thursday, skies will be partly cloudy, and there is a slight chance of an afternoon storm. Highs for the day are predicted to be in the low 90s.

As we progress towards the weekend, the coverage of scattered afternoon and evening storms will increase, driven by upper level disturbances passing through the region.

Despite the storm activity, temperatures will remain high, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s from Friday through the weekend.