First Alert Forecast: Hot and sticky with Code Orange still in place

BALTIMORE -- Mild and muggy this morning with temperatures already in the 70s with dewpoints hovering in the middle 60s.

A noticeable difference already as you step out the door this morning.

Humidity will follow us from the morning hours into the afternoon and tag along as temperatures soar.

From the 70s to the 90s in just a few hours, heat safety will be something to practice throughout the day today.

Highs expected in the middle 90s this afternoon.

Ugh.... not about this forecast one bit. Heat precautions are NEEDED this afternoon- stay safe and hydrated today!

Some clouds will build as we go towards the evening hours of Thursday and eventually produce some thunderstorms.

Tonight, scattered showers and storms will keep us muggy and in the 70s.

Rain continues for Friday into the weekend as well. So does the heat.

The next several days of the next seven look unsettled and with a shot or two of thunderstorm activity.