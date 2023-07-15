First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with storms, again, later

BALTIMORE--Our weather will again be hot and humid. And again we do have thunderstorms in the outlook, however not until early evening or night time.

There is a "marginal" risk of severe weather today. However the Storm Prediction Center's concern for storms moving in from the Southwest only extends as far East as Hagerstown.

Tonight with thunderstorms in the outlook we will forecast an overnight low in the humid mid 70's.

Tomorrow we will break the current streak of 90+ degree days with a forecast high of 88. And tomorrow scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast through the day. The Storm Prediction Center, for Sunday, has Baltimore in a "marginal" risk of severe weather.