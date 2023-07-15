First Alert Forecast: Strong evening and night storms possible

BALTIMORE -- A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Maryland, Virginia, the panhandle of West Virginia, and Washington, D.C., until 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The Maryland counties that could be affected by the storms include Anne Arundel County, Carroll County, Cecil County, Central and Southeast Howard County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Charles County, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford County, Northwest Howard County, Northwest Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Southeast Harford County, and Southern Baltimore.

WJZ has been tracking a cluster of thunderstorms—some of them projected to be strong—in the area. These storms will appear in the evening and in the early overnight hours.

After a hot and very muggy Saturday day, the weather looks just as muggy this Saturday evening and night. We've seen heat index values exceed 100 degrees Saturday afternoon in several neighborhoods.

This is brutal. That's all. Take some breaks in the pool, A/C, a cool bath and/or shower. Whatever it takes.

Evening temperatures will slowly ease back down into the 70s and 80s, but the heat index will continue to be into the 90s through the early to mid-evening hours. Expect an increasing chance of showers and storms later this evening into the overnight hours. While we're not expecting widespread severe storms, any storm could have torrential downpours, frequent lightning, strong and gusty winds, and small hail. It's not out of the question we have a handful of severe thunderstorm warnings late this evening and tonight.

EVENING & NIGHT STRONG STORMS: Best chance for some stronger storms will be late this evening into the early overnight hours. While widespread severe weather isn't likely, one or two storms could be intense w/ winds & hail.

Sunday is sultry with more heat and humidity. High temperatures will likely fall just short of 90 degrees, however, with an abundance of humidity, we'll see heat index values climbing once again into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. In addition to the heat, we will also see the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for storms appears to be mid-morning through mid to late afternoon. Most storms will end before Sunday evening.

Humidity levels drop Monday, but the heat will still be around. Expect highs in the lower 90s. Another issue we're going to have to deal with is more Canadian wildfire smoke and haze blowing into our sky. This will create more air quality issues starting the second half of Monday and continuing into Tuesday. Stay tuned as we'll start to get a clearer picture of how poor the air quality might become during this stretch.