First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid today

BALTIMORE--This last Saturday in August will be a reminder that even though we are just a week away from the Labor Day holiday weekend Summer is not over yet. But only this day out of the next many will have that hot and sticky feel.

Today we are forecasting a high of 92 degrees. Today's average high is 86 degrees. And the humidity will be rather uncomfortable again. But by tonight as cooler, and drier air moves into the Mid-Atlantic we will see our low drop to the upper 60's. Our average low is now 70 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a very comfortable day with a much lower daytime high of 84 degrees. There is only a slight chance of a scattered passing shower as even cooler, and drier air, continues to cut into the region. All in all a good last Sunday in August.

As we move into next week our daytime highs will range from 78 to just 80 degrees. A refreshing change of pace as we wind down the month.