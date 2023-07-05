First Alert Forecast: Hot and Hazy for Wednesday Morning

BALTIMORE -- Muggy and uncomfortable for the morning hours with air quality issues for portions of the state.

Waking up to a code orange for our central western counties with the 70s for currents.

]The air quality isn't due to Canadian wildfire smoke this time, but because numerous fireworks displays and weather conditions in and near major cities along the urban corridor have caused air quality to worsen.

Air quality will not be the best this morning- this may impact some along with visibility #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/SagTXm0m53 — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) July 5, 2023

Visibility is not the greatest this morning with haze and moisture dropping mileage.

Expect clouds to break by middle morning with mostly sunny skies.

Highs soar by midday and another hot one for temperatures across the state.

The 90s are expected.

Some showers and storms are possible later this afternoon, but much like 24 hours ago, they're expected to be isolated in nature.

Tonight, partly cloudy with light winds.

Foggy and warm conditions will roll over into Thursday morning with another round of 70s for startups.