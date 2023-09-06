Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Forecast: Heat streak continues Wednesday

By Abigail Degler

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE-- Another hot one expected for Maryland this afternoon with temperatures soaring towards 100 degrees.

A heat advisory has been issued for the majority of the state beginning at noon. This will go through 7PM this evening.

Starting off very warm with temperatures ranging from the 60s to 80s this AM.

Temperatures will continue to rise over the next several hours, eventually topping out near 100.

Yet another record looks to be broken this afternoon with this heat wave.

Thursday brings a change in conditions but not much for temperatures.

Expect the 90s through the end of the week.

Showers and storms are possible with our forecast pushing past Wednesday.

Finally a little relief moves in for the weekend with the 80s returning.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 4:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.