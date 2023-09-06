First Alert Forecast: Heat streak continues Wednesday

BALTIMORE-- Another hot one expected for Maryland this afternoon with temperatures soaring towards 100 degrees.

A heat advisory has been issued for the majority of the state beginning at noon. This will go through 7PM this evening.

Starting off very warm with temperatures ranging from the 60s to 80s this AM.

Temperatures will continue to rise over the next several hours, eventually topping out near 100.

Yet another record looks to be broken this afternoon with this heat wave.

Thursday brings a change in conditions but not much for temperatures.

Expect the 90s through the end of the week.

Showers and storms are possible with our forecast pushing past Wednesday.

Finally a little relief moves in for the weekend with the 80s returning.