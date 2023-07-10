Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Heat streak ahead for Maryland

By Abigail Degler

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Mild this morning with moisture still hanging in the air.

Showers are still possible for your day ahead, so a rain jacket should still be apart of the attire. 

Dry for now, with showers gone from the region, we will see a little sunshine poke through for the AM hours of your Monday.

Some showers and storms are possible this afternoon, mainly after 2 pm.

Highs today are in the middle 80s.

Tonight, lows dip into the 60s under clear skies.

Tuesday we are waking up sunny and finally a little less humid. 

By Tuesday afternoon, our heat streak begins with a stretch of the 90s in store.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 4:03 AM

