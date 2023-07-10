First Alert Forecast: Heat streak ahead for Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Mild this morning with moisture still hanging in the air.

Showers are still possible for your day ahead, so a rain jacket should still be apart of the attire.

Dry for now, with showers gone from the region, we will see a little sunshine poke through for the AM hours of your Monday.

Some showers and storms are possible this afternoon, mainly after 2 pm.

You know what... we deserve this break in rain. We could still use it, but it's nice to see a little sunshine without rain for once! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/hPMerr7hR3 — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) July 10, 2023

Highs today are in the middle 80s.

Tonight, lows dip into the 60s under clear skies.

Tuesday we are waking up sunny and finally a little less humid.

By Tuesday afternoon, our heat streak begins with a stretch of the 90s in store.