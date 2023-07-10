First Alert Forecast: Heat streak ahead for Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Mild this morning with moisture still hanging in the air.
Showers are still possible for your day ahead, so a rain jacket should still be apart of the attire.
Dry for now, with showers gone from the region, we will see a little sunshine poke through for the AM hours of your Monday.
Some showers and storms are possible this afternoon, mainly after 2 pm.
Highs today are in the middle 80s.
Tonight, lows dip into the 60s under clear skies.
Tuesday we are waking up sunny and finally a little less humid.
By Tuesday afternoon, our heat streak begins with a stretch of the 90s in store.
