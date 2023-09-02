First Alert Forecast: Heat soars Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Heat returns Sunday. High pressure builds into the region bringing unseasonably hot temperatures into the first full week of the month. Humidity remains low through Sunday, but the dew points climb starting Labor Day with uncomfortable conditions most of next week. Forecast highs in the mid 90s with triple digit "Real Feel' levels will stay through mid-week... before a front brings the chance of strong storms Friday.

Please stay hydrated and safe.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind around 7 mph.

Labor Day

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 101. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northwest wind around 7 mph.