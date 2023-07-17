First Alert Forecast: Heat returns in the place of rain Monday

BALTIMORE-- Dark and early with temperatures in the 70s across the state.

Little to no cloud coverage will carry us through the morning hours.

A light north wind will be our only saving grace from the expected heat this afternoon.

Some smoke/haze is possible from Canada, but at the moment all alerts for air quality remain to our north.

With sunshine in full force and not much to stop it, temperatures will really rise over the next several hours.

Highs today are expected in the 90s.

Clear skies roll into the evening hours of tonight with a light wind still in tact.

Tonight, lows return to the 70s.

Tuesday, we will see rain return to our forecast with the 80s and 90s persisting.

Expect humidity to return along with the unsettled pattern this week.