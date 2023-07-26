First Alert Forecast: Heat moves in and humidity to follow

BALTIMORE-- Mild this morning and for a few, actually a little comfortable.

A few clouds linger overhead for the morning hours of Wednesday keeping temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures begin to climb as early as the sun's arrival.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Northeastern half of the state for pollution. Anyone who is in the sensitive group, be mindful of this today.

Heat will be the main concern for Wednesday as we see temperatures climb into the 90s and heat indices climb along with it.

Heat will follow us for the rest of the workweek with Thursday through Saturday looking even hotter.

Highs today range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Tonight, lows dip back into the 70s.

By Thursday, we will be talking about feels like temps in the triple digits.

Practice heat safety!