First Alert Forecast: Heat builds this week with records pending

BALTIMORE-- Starting off in the middle 70s this morning. Warm and muggy to say the least.

With this jumpstart, temperatures already have a boost for the day to quickly rise.

Expect highs in the upper 90s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Please stay hydrated and check-in with elderly neighbors and friends. Also make sure your pets are staying cool and have access to water and shade.

New record highs are expected thanks to some of the most intense heat of summer over the next couple of days.

Humidity levels won't be unbearable but still throw our heat indices into the triple digits... if we aren't already there.

Showers and thunderstorms could make an appearance as early as Thursday afternoon and evening.

The shower and storm chances increase going into your Friday and Saturday thanks to a cold front approaching the area.

The rain is much needed to help break some of this intense heat especially after this stretch of weather.