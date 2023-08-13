First Alert Forecast: Heat and a little humidity for Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Sunshine and mostly clear skies will follow us throughout the AM hours of your Sunday.

While muggy to start off, conditions in this department will improve gradually.

Thanks to a frontal system, we will see some drier air in place for the afternoon and early portions of the evening.

Nonetheless, temperatures will remain close to average, if not slightly above.

Start up temperatures are in the 60s and 70s across the state.

A quick warm-up to the 90s is expected this afternoon with some stronger west winds.

Clouds may build into the evening but rain chances remain low.

Monday is the talker... another week, another chance for strong storms.

An area of low pressure will move toward the area Monday into Tuesday. Depending on the exact track and timing of this storm system, we could see some strong to severe storms starting Monday afternoon and continuing into Monday night.

We will closely be monitoring where the warm front sets up with this storm system. Along and near the warm front, some of the storms could become severe and have the potential to deliver isolated tornadoes. In addition to any severe weather threat, any of the storms could deliver very heavy rainfall. We'll continue to finetune the forecast as details become more clear.

Behind this storm system, we'll see beautiful weather returning to the area late Tuesday into Wednesday.