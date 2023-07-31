First Alert Forecast: From rain to radiant sunshine

BALTIMORE-- Showers still passing through the state this morning with a few areas getting some moderate rainfall.

Not terribly long lived and not a lot of energy associated with any of these batches, just allow some extra time to get to your destination this AM.

Mild and muggy for the start of Monday with conditions gradually improving.

Showers will become scattered and light for the second half of the morning hours.

Bit of a rough start but Monday has some potential. Another beautiful day expected to return to the forecast #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/QfuIL9pcZH — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) July 31, 2023

By Monday afternoon, the sun returns and the humidity levels drop even further. We're looking at delightful temperatures for this time of year with highs in the middle 80s. These temperatures are several degrees below average for this time of year.

The best weather days of the week will be Tuesday and Wednesday with near weather perfection. Expect abundant sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the middle 80s. The weather doesn't get much better than that this time of year. Enjoy!

Highs today are expected in the lower to middle 80s under broken skies.

Tonight, lows will return to the 60s.

Shower chances will be off and on throughout the day today and the workweek, but it doesn't look like the true unsettled pattern returns until closer to the weekend.