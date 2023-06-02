First Alert Forecast: Friday is shaping up to be a hot one!

Baltimore--As we move into the midday hours the thermometer continues to rise. Our forecast high of 92 degrees is still on track. As are lunchtime readings around 90 degrees. This day will be humid and we do have an Air Quality Alert for this afternoon.

Out of the glare of the Sun this evening will be nice. Perfect grilling weather. Overnight we stay mild with low's forecast in the mid 60's.

Tomorrow will be the day of change as a cold front sweeps across the state. With mostly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon the Baltimore forecast high reading will be the low 80's. A chance of thunderstorms does exist especially late afternoon and evening.

Skies will clear for Sunday, we will have a refreshing breeze, and temperatreus a bit below the average. Our forecast high is just 75 degrees.