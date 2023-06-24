First Alert Forecast: Foggy and muggy Saturday with showers

BALTIMORE -- Foggy this morning with a few thundershowers off to the northwest.

Fog will be an issue for yet another day in Maryland #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/Sq9bbTUHpX — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) June 24, 2023

Very, very mild and muggy with temperatures in the 70s and dewpoints in the 60s and 70s.

Saturated and humid air will follow us throughout your Saturday, but a few peaks of sunshine will make their way in.

Expect scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon with hit or miss showers into the evening.

In total, the weekend will not be a washout, but we will see the chance of a few showers & storms. There is the chance of a morning shower Saturday with a few isolated to scattered afternoon and evening storms.

There will be many hours of Saturday where the weather will be dry and not raining Saturday, so you may need to move inside from time to time, but there will be plenty of dry time with partly sunny skies as well.

Highs for today are expected to return to the 80s and closer to normal.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue to be in our forecast until the middle portions of the workweek.