First Alert Forecast: Finally more sunshine and less rain

BALTIMORE -- Beautiful start to the day with sunshine and the 60s across the state.

Shaping up to be a stunner in the first half, go out and enjoy the last leg of the weekend before more storms return to Maryland.

Winds will be light and breezy from the west with a few meandering clouds.

Thunderstorms could pop up later this afternoon, bringing showers back to the region, as temperatures begin to heat up.

Hot and HUMID for Sunday with highs jumping into the middle 80s.

Clouds move back in for the evening with temperatures holding in the 60s overnight.

Rain and storms return for the workweek.

An ALERT DAY has been issued by our weather team for Monday. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon & evening across most of Maryland. Storm impacts include possible damaging winds, hail, & intense cloud to ground lightning. Travel delays & power outages are likely in some areas. Check for our updates as we get closer to Monday and information on storms becomes even clearer.

The stormy pattern will roll into your Tuesday as well with more widespread rain.

We will trend drier for the end of the week.