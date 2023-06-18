Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Father's Day looking fantastic

By Abigail Degler

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- AIR QUALITY ALERT for a few across the state today. A code ORANGE has been issued for the Maryland suburban DC region.

Sunshine is here and here to stay! Make sure to protect your skin if you are headed out to AFRAM this afternoon.

Northwest winds paired with the middle to upper 80s this afternoon will create a beautiful feel to your day.

With sunshine in full force, UV indices will be in the higher range, so it will only take a few minutes for unprotected skin to burn!

Calm for late day into the evening with clear skies sticking around overnight.

The middle 60s are expected.

Your Holiday Monday brings change to the forecast with a few chances for showers.

This will start a pattern for the first half of the workweek.

It looks like we could still use the rain for our drought situation with a moderate drought across most of the state

First published on June 18, 2023 / 7:05 AM

