First Alert Forecast: Father's Day looking fantastic

BALTIMORE -- AIR QUALITY ALERT for a few across the state today. A code ORANGE has been issued for the Maryland suburban DC region.

Sunshine is here and here to stay! Make sure to protect your skin if you are headed out to AFRAM this afternoon.

Northwest winds paired with the middle to upper 80s this afternoon will create a beautiful feel to your day.

With sunshine in full force, UV indices will be in the higher range, so it will only take a few minutes for unprotected skin to burn!

Sunscreen it up today and enjoy all the festivities! The sun will be out in full force Sunday #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/XQ1ciOgglD — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) June 18, 2023

Calm for late day into the evening with clear skies sticking around overnight.

The middle 60s are expected.

Your Holiday Monday brings change to the forecast with a few chances for showers.

This will start a pattern for the first half of the workweek.

In desperate need of rain across the state as our moderate drought spreads! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/9Xso5vKV1l — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) June 18, 2023

It looks like we could still use the rain for our drought situation with a moderate drought across most of the state