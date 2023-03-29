First Alert Forecast: Dry weather continues Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- On Wednesday, partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

A cold front will move through the region Wednesday night with an increase in clouds.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Thursday with high temperatures a little cooler in the low to mid-50s, and temperatures on both Thursday and Friday morning will start off in the mid-30s.

It turns warmer on Friday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 60s, but rain chances will increase significantly by Friday night as another storm system approaches the area.

Low temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning will only drop into the upper 50s to near 60. Saturday will start the morning with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers, and it will be breezy throughout the day.

High temperatures will reach the lower 70s for most locations. Rain should come to an end by the afternoon with clearing skies overnight Saturday.

Low temperatures will drop in the mid-30s for Sunday morning, and mostly sunny skies can be expected Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Next week, temperatures will range between 10 and 15 degrees above average, with high temperatures topping out in the low to mid-70s beginning on Monday and lasting through mid-week.

The next storm system promises to bring rain chances to the area as early as Tuesday, and those chances for rain should last through mid-week.