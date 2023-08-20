First Alert Forecast: Dry, sunny and hot for your Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Sunday starting off pleasant and cool with temperatures in the 60s.

Temperatures are on the rise throughout the next several hours, thanks to sunshine, we will see a steady increase.

Sunshine and mild winds will help us to get back towards averages for this time of year.

By late afternoon, temperatures are expected in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the state.

A few clouds are possible, but mostly clear skies will follow us into the evening hours.

Tonight, lows dip into the 60s and 70s.

Monday will feature an intense day of heat with highs back into the middle 90s. If we see enough sunshine Monday, we could challenge record highs.

The record high Monday for BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is 97 set back in 1899. While the heat will be rather intense, the humidity levels don't look terrible. This will make the intense heat slightly more manageable.

We'll quickly ease out of the worst of the heat Tuesday into Wednesday as highs return to the 80s with dry weather.

Our next chance of showers & storms will return Thursday afternoon and continue on and off through next Saturday. None of the days look like washouts, but we do need to be weather aware for pockets of thunderstorms.

Those thunderstorms will be most numerous during the afternoon and evening hours. As of now, Friday looks like it has the greatest potential to be active for stronger thunderstorms.