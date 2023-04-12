First Alert Forecast: Dress for the 80s

BALTIMORE -- Mild to start off your morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Winds will continue to be mild over the next several hours of your morning, helping to drive temperatures. Sunny and clear conditions into the afternoon.

By midday temperatures are expected in the 70s and 80s across the state. Well above average for this time of year.

With quite the warmup during the afternoon, it will take some time to wind down for the evenings. expect mild temperatures for the overnights as well.

For the remainder of the workweek temperatures will remain warm and above average. Clouds will build throughout the rest of the workweek with rain holding off until weeks end.

We will see both Saturday and Sunday end up with rain on the radar... so have some indoor plans on standby.