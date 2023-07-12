First Alert Forecast: Comfortable heat continues

BALTIMORE -- Dry and Hot. That's the theme spilling over from Tuesday and will keep things relatively comfortable throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

There is an air quality alert for a few areas of the state including northern Baltimore- so keep this in mind as you go about your day.

Heat kicks in by late afternoon with not much to hold back the sun.

Highs today are expected in the 90s once again.

Low humidity will help with the heat, but we won't be dealing with this much longer. By the end of the workweek we will see humidity return to the area.

Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Tonight, lows to dip into the 70s with cloud coverage building.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week with about 3 degrees shy of a record.

Rain returns by the end of Thursday and through the weekend.

The next 7 days look to be hot for half and unsettled for the rest, welcome to the summer pattern.