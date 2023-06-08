First Alert Forecast: Code Red Air Quality Alert

Baltimore--Todays air quality will be far worse than yesterday as the bulk of smoke from the Eastern Canada wildfires is pushed into the Mid-Atlantic. The pictures we saw from New York City yesterday could easlly be our view today.

You can see the air, and smell the air. Limiting outside activity is suggested. Wearing a KN95 mask, as we did during Covid, is a good idea.. if you have any left. If you need to use an inhaler keep one with you through this day.

The sun will be dimmed by the smoke and that will keep temperatrues around 80 degrees. Overnight our low will be 56 degrees.

The issues with air quality due to smoke could eaisly be with us agian tomorrow.