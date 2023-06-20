First Alert Forecast: Cloudy & warm Tuesday, isolated showers

BALTIMORE -- Cloudy & warm Tuesday with isolated showers.

Isolated showers before noon, then isolated showers after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight we'll expect scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

An upper-level area of low pressure will inch closer to the region on Wednesday bringing much higher rain chances across the area. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day with highs in the low 70s.

More rain is in the forecast through Thursday as the low pressure creeps even closer to the region. Up to an inch of rain total will be possible between Wednesday and Thursday, with some spots seeing more.

Scattered storm chances will remain into Friday and the weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s each night. The pattern will remain unsettled through at least the middle of next week with more scattered storm chances.