First Alert Forecast: Canadian wildfire smoke returns Monday

BALTIMORE -- While a leftover thunderstorm is possible through this evening, our next big story will be Canadian wildfire smoke.

All flood alerts have been discontinued as the threat of disruptive downpours that may cause flooding has ended.

A few isolated showers or storms are possible this evening, but they won't be too strong or last too long in any neighborhood. Skies will clear overnight with lows down into the lower 70s.

Monday will be hot, but will also feature falling humidity levels. Highs will reach the lower 90s.

Skies will go from mostly sunny to very hazy during the afternoon and evening hours. This will be due to Canadian wildfire smoke moving in from the west.

While this haze and smoke will be visible in the sky, right now it's not expected to be hazardous.

Air quality alerts have not been issued for Monday. However, keep checking back for updates as the intensity of the smoke could be greater and require air quality alerts.

Tuesday through Friday we'll return to the hazy, hot and humid weather we've seen often this month. Look for highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible each day, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Next weekend actually looks dry and comfortable with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.

It will be nice to have a rain-free weekend without the worry and hassle of thunderstorms. Enjoy!