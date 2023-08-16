First Alert Forecast: Calm cool and collected for your Wednesday

BALTIMORE-- Clearing skies over the next several hours of your morning will make quite the difference.

Not an overly humid start to Wednesday with temperatures continuing to fall before sunrise.

From the start of the day, we will see sunny conditions and pleasant winds moving in from the west.

As cloud coverage scoots past, temperatures will eventually warm up to the 80s for highs.

Switching to the NW by the afternoon, it looks like Wednesday's forecast will be pleasant.

Winding down for the evening, temperatures will continue to be mild with the 60s moving back in.

From start to finish, Wednesday is looking lovely... and that's not the only day.

Although heat will build back for portions of the workweek, we are remaining dry and comfortable for the majority of the next 7 days.

Rain will inevitably return to our forecast, but for now, enjoy the beautiful stretch!