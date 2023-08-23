First Alert Forecast: Calm and cool for another day

BALTIMORE-- Cooler startups this AM with temperatures hovering in the 60s!

A beautifully cool start to your day.

Things will eventually start to warm up thanks to the clear skies already in place.

Sunshine will stream in pretty early and bump those numbers up and into the 80s.

Today, highs are expected in the 80s under mostly clear skies.

Tonight, clouds will push back in and keep us a little warmer overnight.

Lows are expected in the middle 60s.

Thursday, rain returns to radar with a chance at some shower and storms for the afternoon.

This will continue into Friday where we will see heat return in full force.

Enjoy your Wednesday because it looks like we return to the wet and sticky setup by week's end.