First Alert Forecast: Brutal heat continues Tuesday

BALTIMORE-- A heat advisory, beginning at noon, is expected to be the first of many. We will see triple digit heat indices continue through the peak heating hours of the day. Take precautions, stay hydrated and make sure to limit time outdoors!

Temperatures are very warm this morning and are subject to get even warmer in the next few hours.

Another day of record heat is expected for your Tuesday... Keeping with the trend.

We experienced our second day of record breaking heat Monday. More record highs likely through Wednesday. Temps near 100.

We experienced our second day in a row of record-breaking heat in Baltimore. As of 3 PM Monday, the high temperature reached 98 degrees at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. This high temperature breaks the previous record high of 96 degrees set back in 2019. It's possible that the final high temperature may be even higher. Stay tuned for updates this evening when the final climate summary from the National Weather Service is issued.

We have an evening of intense heat ahead of us. Temperatures will stay in the 90s well into the early to mid evening hours. Even with a mostly clear sky tonight, temperatures only fall into the mid to upper 70s for low temperatures. It will be an uncomfortable night of sleeping.

More record heat is likely today and Wednesday as high temperatures near 100-degrees. Not only could these high temperatures break records... they will be some of the hottest temperatures we've seen in years. If we observe 100-degrees Wednesday afternoon, it would be the first time Baltimore has reached 100 degrees, during the month of September, in 40 years. The last time took place in 1983. The last time BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport reached 100-degrees was back on July 20th, 2020. It's been over 3 years since we've seen 100-degrees.

Finally by the weekend we will see a break in the heat thanks to rain moving back into our forecast.

The 80s will return and going into the second week of September, they look to stick around for a stretch.