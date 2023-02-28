First Alert Forecast: Bright & breezy afternoon

BALTIMORE - Our Tuesday is starting off rather gray but hang in there, sunshine is on the way this afternoon.

Your out the door temperatures are in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Winds will pick up through the day! By the afternoon, northwest gusts up to 30 mph are expected.

#WJZFirstAlert

Don't let the morning clouds get you down! Sunshine is on the way this afternoon. Winds will pick up through the day and we could have gusts up to 30 mph by the second half of the day!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/Hflu8XQV9n — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 28, 2023

As for temperatures, we'll top out in the upper 50s.

High pressure takes hold by Wednesday morning and that means a day of a beautiful blue skies to look forward to.

Clouds make a comeback Wednesday night with rain arriving overnight into Thursday morning.

The next best chance for a widespread and soaking rain is Friday as a strong storm system takes aim at the area.

Our weekend is looking pretty pleasant with partly sunny skies and highs around 50.