Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Forecast: Bright & breezy afternoon

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Tuesday morning forecast
Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Tuesday morning forecast 02:09

BALTIMORE - Our Tuesday is starting off rather gray but hang in there, sunshine is on the way this afternoon.

Your out the door temperatures are in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. 

Winds will pick up through the day! By the afternoon, northwest gusts up to 30 mph are expected.

As for temperatures, we'll top out in the upper 50s.

High pressure takes hold by Wednesday morning and that means a day of a beautiful blue skies to look forward to.

Clouds make a comeback Wednesday night with rain arriving overnight into Thursday morning.

The next best chance for a widespread and soaking rain is Friday as a strong storm system takes aim at the area.

Our weekend is looking pretty pleasant with partly sunny skies and highs around 50. 

Meg McNamara
Web_Bio_Meg_McNamara.jpg

Meteorologist Meg McNamara joined WJZ's First Warning Weather team in June 2017.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 5:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.