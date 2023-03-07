First Alert Forecast: Bright & blustery ahead

BALTIMORE -- A cold front moved through overnight and brought a few showers to the area.

The rain is gone but the clouds are going to take their time clearing out of here.

Out the door temperatures are in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

North winds are between 10-15 mph but we will see them shiftinng northwest and picking up to 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph are possible, particularly this evening.

In addition to being breezy, our Tuesday afternoon will e very bright with highs near 50°.

We get to keep the sunny and dry weather Wednesday and Thursday with temps topping out in the low 50s both days.

Overnight temps will drop into the 30s.

Wet weather returns Friday afternoon and lingers into Saturday morning.