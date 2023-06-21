Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Breezy with Showers Arriving

By Tim Williams

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Breezy with showers arriving. 

Rain mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 73.

 East wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. 

New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Patchy fog after 10pm. 

Low around 59. East wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. 

New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 4:57 AM

