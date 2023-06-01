First Alert Forecast: First 90s of season likely Friday

BALTIMORE -- Hazy, hot, and moderately humid weather is on the way Friday with highs in the lower 90s. If we top out at 90 or higher in Baltimore, it will be the first 90-degree day of the season so far.

High pressure is in control and will deliver us a nice evening. There is still some residual smoke and haze in the air, so look for a spectacular sunset once again this evening. Sunset time is 8:27 PM. Temperatures will be nice and comfortable dropping from the 80s down into the 70s.

BEAUTIFUL, WARM, & HAZY EVENING: Should have another spectacular sunset this evening with the haze & smoke in sky. Similar to last evening. Comfortable temperatures in the 70s. Sunset time is 8:27 PM, so 15 minutes up until sunset is best viewing. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/jS6koTaCIE — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 1, 2023

Friday temperatures will soar into the lower 90s across the area. Friday's airmass will be a bit more muggy, but nothing extreme. Our typical first 90-degree day in Baltimore is reached by May 21st, so we are behind schedule. With some humidity in the area, the feels like temperature will reach the lower to middle 90s. There will be a good deal of haze in the air and the air quality will be even worse Friday. Expect code orange air quality, so anyone sensitive to air quality, should limit time outdoors.

First 90-degree day of season? We're behind average first 90-degree day in Baltimore. Typically we see 1st 90-degree temp by May 21st. Looks like Friday we will hit 90 or better. While it will be a bit muggy, it won't be like the humidity typical of July & August. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/3Dck5c5YVL — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 1, 2023

A strong backdoor cold front will cross the area on Saturday. This will touch off a few isolated showers & storms, especially during the afternoon hours. No severe weather is expected, but you may need an umbrella at some point Saturday afternoon. Expect a gusty breeze to develop out of the east with highs only reaching the lower 80s.

An extended stretch of very nice weather begins Sunday and continues into next week. This blocking pattern will not allow much, if any, rain into the area. This means drought conditions will continue to expand and grow worse without any appreciable rainfall. The air will be very comfortable with highs in the upper 70s & lower 80s.