First Alert Forecast: Back to the 90s this week and it's HOT

BALTIMORE-- Clear skies and a warmer start up compared to the last few days.

The 60s and 70s for start ups will not last long this morning.

Clear skies early on will help temperatures rise into the 90s this afternoon with the UV index expected to be high.

Summer's last hurrah is this week with the 90s expected on more days past today.

Lows tonight drop to the 70s.

Tomorrow, Labor Day, will bring more heat to the region and possibly tie or break a record.

The heat will last through the end of the workweek.

No rain in sight for the next stretch of days... just hot and sunny.