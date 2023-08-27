First Alert Forecast: Warm & humid for back to school

BALTIMORE-- Expect warm and muggy weather for back to school weather Monday. There is the possibility for a spot shower or two.

After another 90-degree day, we're looking at a warm and muggy night ahead. Expect low temperatures in the lower 70s. While some neighborhoods could receive a passing sprinkle or shower, most places will stay dry.

Back to school weather Monday looks warm and muggy. There could be a spotty shower, but that's the exception and not the rule. Many places stay dry Monday, but you may still want to pack a small umbrella as some places could get a passing sprinkle or shower. Highs will top out in the middle 80s.

We'll see on & off shower chances through Tuesday with most places staying dry, warm, and very muggy. Highs Tuesday afternoon will reach the middle 80s, but it will feel warmer with all of the humidity. The best chances for showers & storms will be Tuesday night ahead of a cold front.

Wednesday's weather should improve with time as a breeze increases out of the north and brings lower humidity to the area. Thursday and Friday look like exceptional weather days.

We'll turn warmer with sunny weather continuing into Labor Day Weekend. Highs will climb into the mid-80s with sunshine Saturday, near 90 on Sunday and Labor Day Monday. The summer heat may continue well into the following week as we enter into a hot and dry weather pattern.

We'll continue to monitor the tropics very closely this week.

Hurricane Franklin will continue to strengthen into a major hurricane early this week. While the storm will stay offshore from the United States, it will bring dangerous rip currents to Atlantic Ocean beaches, including in Delaware and Maryland, through most of this week.

Tropical Storm Idalia, currently located off the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, will likely intensify into a hurricane Monday or Tuesday. Hurricane & storm surge watches have been posted from the Tampa / St. Petersburg metro areas north to the big bend of Florida. This is because hurricane conditions may develop in these areas within the next 72 hours. Fortunately, it looks like "Idalia" will stay to our south not causing any major problems other than some rough surf and rip currents.