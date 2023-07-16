First Alert Forecast: Another unsettled Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A cluster of thunderstorms overnight left us wet and muggy this AM.

Flooding will be a concern throughout Sunday.

Sunday is sultry with more heat and humidity. High temperatures will likely fall just short of 90 degrees, however, with an abundance of humidity, we'll see heat index values climbing once again into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

In addition to the heat, we will also see the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for storms appears to be mid-morning through mid to late afternoon. Most storms will end before Sunday evening.

Humidity levels drop Monday, but the heat will still be around. Expect highs in the lower 90s. Another issue we're going to have to deal with is more Canadian wildfire smoke and haze blowing into our sky.

This will create more air quality issues starting the second half of Monday and continuing into Tuesday. Stay tuned as we'll start to get a clearer picture of how poor the air quality might become during this stretch.

We will get a break in the unsettled pattern as we turn to next week, but heat lingers as we expect the 90s to continue.